Local

Pittsburgh police searching for missing 66-year-old woman

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

Marcele “Marcy” Rauterkus

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are searching for a missing woman from the city’s Crafton Heights neighborhood.

Police say Marcele “Marcy” Rauterkus, 66, was last seen in the Homewood/Regent Square area.

Rauterkus is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. She may walk with a limp.

Anyone who sees Rauterkus or knows where she is should contact police by calling 412-323-7141 or dial 911.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Man injured after military vehicle crashes on I-79 in Butler County
  • Man arrested after stand-off at bar in Beaver County
  • Frightful flight: Plane headed to Pittsburgh makes emergency landing after battery ignites on board
  • VIDEO: Barricaded man arrested after SWAT situation in Pittsburgh neighborhood
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read