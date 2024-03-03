Pittsburgh police searching for missing 66-year-old woman

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are searching for a missing woman from the city’s Crafton Heights neighborhood.

Police say Marcele “Marcy” Rauterkus, 66, was last seen in the Homewood/Regent Square area.

Rauterkus is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. She may walk with a limp.

Anyone who sees Rauterkus or knows where she is should contact police by calling 412-323-7141 or dial 911.

