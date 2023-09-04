Pittsburgh police searching for missing man

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are searching for a missing man.

According to police, Brian Weaver, 44, has been missing from the Carrick area since Aug. 27.

Weaver is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has short brown hair, hazel eyes and tattoos on his neck and arm.

Police said Weaver often wears a baseball cap.

He could be driving a blue Ford Mustang with Pennsylvania plate number MBC-6334.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 412-323-7141.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group