Pittsburgh police sergeant accused of stealing time, on paid administrative leave

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh police sergeant who was supposed to be on a theft patrol has been accused of stealing time.

Chief Investigator Rick Earle learned the sergeant is on paid administrative leave pending an internal investigation.

The sergeant was working a secondary employment detail at Target in East Liberty to watch for retail theft.

He’s accused of falsifying his time card.

Sources tell Earle that the sergeant would check in for work but then leave early without finishing his shifts.

Sources said he received anywhere from $5,000 to $10,000 for hours he never worked.

A spokesperson for Pittsburgh Public Safety declined to comment.

