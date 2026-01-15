Pittsburgh prepares for coating of snow, overnight freeze

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh is working to keep the roads safe ahead of expected snow and an overnight freeze.

Mayor Corey O’Connor said Wednesday night that the Department of Public Works would have 36 plows and salt trucks ready to go.

Those trucks began moving at 6 p.m. and will be in operation until 10 p.m.

The number will increase to 40 trucks starting at 10 p.m. and those will continue until at least 6 a.m.

O’Connor asks that residents use caution as crews work to clear the roads.

