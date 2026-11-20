PITTSBURGH — More than 70,000 people are expected in Downtown Pittsburgh to watch three trees light up, along with multiple fireworks displays, ice skating, live music and more.

The 65th annual “Light up Night” will begin at 4 p.m. Saturday, with the first tree lit outside the City-County building approximately one hour later.

Vendors, food and more will be found throughout downtown between that event and the fireworks finale off the Rachel Carson Bridge at 9:30.

“This is a great opportunity to bring your family and friends down and create experiences right here in the heart of the city,” Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership CEO Jeremy Waldrup said. “It’s going to be a beautiful night. The city is going to be decked out with all things Christmas and holiday shopping ready.”

Dozens of volunteers and dozens of police officers will be in the crowd to make sure everyone is safe, from helping people to cross streets to crowd control and ensuring teenagers don’t get any bright ideas.

Last year’s event went without a hitch, except for one incident where a few teens began running and the crowd around them panicked.

“I’m encouraging parents: forget the backlash afterwards,” youth engagement leader Ayodeji Young said. “We need you right now to come downtown and participate and help your kids. Know where your kids are. That’s the most important thing.”

Road closures for the event began Friday and will last until Sunday morning.

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