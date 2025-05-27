Pittsburgh Pride 2025: Here’s what you should know about the weekend of events

PITTSBURGH — We’re learning more about Pittsburgh’s Pride festival.

Organizers say this year’s festival, which is themed YOUniting Diversity, will be the most inclusive celebration to date.

Director of Pittsburgh Pride Dena Stanley says the theme is more than that, it’s a declaration.

"It is a call to stand shoulder to shoulder across every race, every gender, every voice. In a time when entire communities are under attack and the most vulnerable among us are being threatened, erased, and pushed to the edge we stand our ground," a statement from Stanley read in part.

The weekend of events kicks off on Friday at Allegheny Commons Park West with a Pride Prom and Kiki Ball. The festival continues on Saturday and Sunday with live music, headlined by American Idol finalist David Archuleta and Lil’ Mo, and over 300 vendors featuring wellness resources, food and community organizations.

Then, the Pride Parade and March returns on Sunday, with longtime Pride organizer Jeff Freedman and RuPaul’s Drag Race standout Lydia B. Kollins serving as Grand Marshals. The parade kicks off at noon in Downtown Pittsburgh.

Most of the festival is free, but specific events or experiences require tickets.

Click here to learn more about the event.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group