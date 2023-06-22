Pittsburgh proclaims ‘Austin Martinelli Day’ in honor of teen’s fundraising efforts for St. Jude

PITTSBURGH — Wednesday was “Austin Martinelli Day” in Pittsburgh.

He’s the teenager raising money for kids with cancer who Channel 11 has been telling you about since 2017.

When he was 9, Austin heard about St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital on the radio.

That’s when he decided he wanted to help kids who were sick, so he started organizing his first Wagon Walk.

Now, Austin is 16 and he just hosted his fifth and final Wagon Walk, raising a total of $35,000 for St. Jude over the years.

Wednesday, Pittsburgh city council recognized Austin for the inspiring work he’s been doing and gave him a proclamation, making it “Austin Martinelli Day” in Pittsburgh.

“When you hear something really amazing that’s sustainable and lasting like what Austin has been doing, you really want to highlight that and let people know that there’s great things happening with our young people,” said council President Theresa Kail-Smith.

Austin goes to Pittsburgh CAPA and will be a junior next year.

