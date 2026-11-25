PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh’s professional sports franchises joined forces Tuesday to help area families celebrate the holiday season.

The Pirates, Steelers and Penguins hosted the “Burgh-Proud Thanksgiving Meal Distribution,” handing out 350 meals to families in need.

Lisa Scales, president of the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, said the distribution comes at a time when community need is tremendous.

“This is a time when need has been at the highest — higher than even at the early days of the pandemic,” Scales said. “With the costs of groceries, gasoline, utilities, many of our neighbors are struggling to put food on the table.”

Event organizers said Pittsburgh is the only city that has all of its professional sports teams come together to give back to the community.

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