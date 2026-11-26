UNIONTOWN, Pa. — A Uniontown family preparing to welcome a baby is recovering after a fire destroyed their house.

Aminata Diallo, 31, was 40 weeks pregnant when the fire broke out at the family’s home on Crossland Avenue. Her husband woke to the disturbance and sustained burns while leading his wife and daughter to safety.

Maiimouna Camara, 10, is Diallo’s daughter. Her mother’s native language is French, so she spoke on her behalf.

“He was running upstairs to come get us and his face burned,” Camara said. “And when he got us outside, he fell. When he got back up, he tried to go back inside, but the fire was in there so he couldn’t go back in,” Camara said.

The family is currently staying at WVU Medicine Uniontown Hospital, where their infant daughter was recently born.

An official said the family was struggling even before the fire, with Diallo’s husband delivering for DoorDash to cover the bills. Their electricity had also been shut off.

Hospital staff members have assisted by supplying diapers, clothing and other necessities.

A GoFundMe campaign has also been launched to help the family recover and secure a new residence.

Click here if you would like to donate.

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