Pittsburgh Public Safety warns residents of scammer impersonating animal control officer

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Public Safety is warning residents of a scammer impersonating an animal control officer.

A social media post warns the scammer asks for cash in return for lost pets.

Public safety officials say Animal Care & Control officers will never call and ask for money for any reason.

If you receive one of these calls, report it to your local police zone or call 911.

