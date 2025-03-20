Pittsburgh Public Schools adds 16 electric buses to fleet

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Public School district buses are going electric.

The district is adding 16 electric buses to its fleet, which officials showed off at a ribbon-cutting on Wednesday morning.

PPS says the new buses are more efficient and better for student health, especially for kids with asthma.

“These electric buses will mean fewer inhalers, fewer ER visits for asthma, and clearer skies over our playgrounds,” Rep. Summer Lee said. “It means parents can rest easier every morning knowing that their kids are not breathing diesel fumes on their way to school.”

The buses are part of a partnership between PPS and transportation provider First Student. The buses were funded through the EPA’s Clean School Bus Program.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group