Pittsburgh Public Schools announces new partnership to help students find emergency response careers

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Public Schools is teaming up with the Hear Foundation to launch a new initiative focused on workforce development and public safety education.

The partnership supports students in the district’s emergency response technology program.

It will expand access to career-connected learning, mentorship and hands-on exposure to EMS, fire and public safety careers.

“The Hear Foundation was created to help bridge the gap between communities—especially young people—and emergency responders,” said Leon Ford, Founder of The Hear Foundation. “We believe trust, understanding, and early exposure are critical. By partnering with Pittsburgh Public Schools, we are connecting students to real-world experiences and role models in emergency response fields, while helping agencies engage with youth in meaningful, human-centered ways. This partnership is about building confidence, competence and community.”

Students say they are excited about the new possibilities the partnership could create.

“To have a career lined up for me...to be in the program is the best gift to come out of school with,” said Taylor Allderdice High School student Lauren Dick.

The emergency response technology program is run through Pittsburgh Westinghouse High School and prepares students for entry-level roles in emergency medical services, firefighting, and public safety.

Remarks were given by Pittsburgh Mayor Corey O’Connor and Superintendent Dr. Wayne Walter at the kick-off event held on Friday.

“Today represents what is possible when education, public safety, and community partners come together with a shared purpose,” said Walters. “This partnership gives our students meaningful access to careers that serve and protect our city, while reinforcing trust, preparation and opportunity. It is an investment in our students, our workforce and the future safety and well-being of Pittsburgh.”

