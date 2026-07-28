Pittsburgh Public Schools appoints new deputy superintendent

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Public Schools has appointed a new deputy superintendent.

The Pittsburgh Public Schools board approved the appointment of Dr. Theodore Thompson III at its July 22 legislative meeting.

Thompson will work closely with the Superintendent to provide executive leadership across the District’s academic and operational divisions.

He brings more than 25 years of experience in public education to Pittsburgh Public Schools. He most recently served as the Executive Director of Secondary Schools for Denver Public Schools, where he supported 33 secondary schools with more than 29,000 students.

His career also includes executive leadership roles in Baltimore City Public Schools, the District of Columbia Public Schools, the School District of Philadelphia and Syracuse City School District.

Dr. Wayne N. Walters, Superintendent of Pittsburgh Public Schools, praised Dr. Thompson’s qualifications.

“Dr. Thompson is an accomplished educational leader with extensive experience leading large urban school systems and improving outcomes for students,” Walters said. “Throughout the selection process, he demonstrated a deep commitment to educational excellence, strategic leadership and collaboration. I am excited to welcome him to the Pittsburgh Public Schools family and to partner with him as we continue building a school system where every student has access to a high-quality educational experience and every school is equipped to help students succeed.”

Dr. Thompson will begin serving as Deputy Superintendent on Aug. 3.

“I am honored to join Pittsburgh Public Schools and look forward to partnering with Dr. Walters, our Board of Directors, educators, staff, families and community partners,” Dr. Thompson said. “Together, we will continue building on the District’s momentum to ensure every student has access to an outstanding experience.”

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