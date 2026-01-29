Pittsburgh Public Schools holding remote learning Friday marking full week without in-person class

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Public Schools is operating on a synchronous remote learning schedule on Friday.

The decision is the result of the inclement winter weather.

The district, like many other, has not held in-person classes all week as the dig out of snow continues and bitterly cold temperatures remain.

The school used its final snow day of the year on Monday.

District transportation services are canceled.

A City League Wrestling Championship has been moved to Saturday, Jan. 31. It will be held at Pittsburgh Obama 6-12. Doors to the event open at 8 a.m. and weigh-ins start at 9 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

