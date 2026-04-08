Pittsburgh Public Schools hopes to cash in on NFL Draft with parking spots during remote learning

PITTSBURGH — We’re just two weeks away from the NFL Draft coming to Pittsburgh, and we’re now learning about how Pittsburgh Public Schools plans to turn its parking spots into cash for the district.

“All the money that comes in is going to definitely benefit the students. We don’t have it earmarked for anything in particular right now, but it will benefit the students going forward,” said Michael McNamara, chief operations officer for Pittsburgh Public Schools.

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McNamara says the idea to sell empty parking spots during the NFL Draft makes sense since the district will be fully remote for those three days.

“We have the lots down there. There’s no sense in keeping the lots closed during the draft when we know that there’s going to be an influx and a need,” McNamara said.

PPS says the lots surrounding Allegheny, King, Manchester and Conroy schools on the North Side will be available for purchase.

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Some PPS parents say they’re already burdened by having three remote asynchronous school days.

“And then hearing that because school isn’t happening, they get to profit off the parking lots, like at what point does this benefit the kids who are missing out on half a week of school?” said PPS parent Sophie Wodzak.

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Anyone who wants to take advantage of the PPS parking spots has to make a reservation online first. It’s a cashless system.

“Everything is done through ParkWiz,” McNamara said. “All the reservations are going to be done before you get to the lots, so you can’t just show up to the lot and want to park there.”

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