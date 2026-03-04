The NFL Draft is approaching in Pittsburgh. Here’s what we know about the campus so far

PITTSBURGH — More details of what the NFL Draft in Pittsburgh will look like have been revealed.

Less than two months away now, officials say the NFL Draft between April 23-25 will be a “three-day celebration of football, community and culture.” The immersive and expansive campus is set to be in the heart of the city and highlight Pittsburgh’s landmarks, waterways and skyline.

Fans are encouraged to register for free entry into the draft and download the NFL One Pass app, the “must-have tool” for navigating draft weekend.

DRAFT THEATER AND MAIN STAGE

As previously shown in renderings, the Draft Theater and Main Stage will be just outside Acrisure Stadium, putting fans in one of the country’s most recognizable sports districts for the NFL’s biggest event. The broadcast will also show off Pittsburgh’s skyline, rivers and iconic bridges.

NFL DRAFT EXPERIENCE

The NFL Draft Experience, the league’s interactive football theme park, will be in two locations. In the North Shore Campus and Point State Park. The league just revealed more of what will be at the immersive festival.

Interactive Exhibits & Sponsor Activations: Engage with special activations, including the opportunity to kick a field goal, run the 40-yard dash, participate in catching skills, earn free prizes and view NFL hall of fame exhibits, creating hands-on football experiences for fans of all ages.

Engage with special activations, including the opportunity to kick a field goal, run the 40-yard dash, participate in catching skills, earn free prizes and view NFL hall of fame exhibits, creating hands-on football experiences for fans of all ages. Player Meet & Greet Opportunities: Get autographs and interact with current NFL stars and Legends. The full schedule of player appearances will be available exclusively on the NFL OnePass app in the coming weeks.

Get autographs and interact with current NFL stars and Legends. The full schedule of player appearances will be available exclusively on the NFL OnePass app in the coming weeks. Photo Ops & Memorabilia: Capture memorable moments with the iconic Vince Lombardi Trophy, all 59 Super Bowl Rings and discover exclusive NFL merchandise at NFL Shop presented by Visa.

Capture memorable moments with the iconic Vince Lombardi Trophy, all 59 Super Bowl Rings and discover exclusive NFL merchandise at NFL Shop presented by Visa. Youth & Family Zones: Enjoy activities at the Play 60 Zone and take part in NFL FLAG drills, skills challenges, and football clinics tailored for young fans.

Enjoy activities at the Play 60 Zone and take part in NFL FLAG drills, skills challenges, and football clinics tailored for young fans. Local Food & Culture Spotlight: Food and beverage vendors will showcase local fare, with concessions representing various cuisines and iconic restaurants in Pittsburgh and across Pennsylvania.

Food and beverage vendors will showcase local fare, with concessions representing various cuisines and iconic restaurants in Pittsburgh and across Pennsylvania. Acrisure Stadium Access & On-Field Activations: During Draft weekend, Acrisure Stadium will be open to fans looking to view the NFL Draft and experience exclusive activations inside the stadium and on the field itself.

During Draft weekend, Acrisure Stadium will be open to fans looking to view the NFL Draft and experience exclusive activations inside the stadium and on the field itself. Steelers Country: Serves as the Pittsburgh Steelers’ official fan destination during the 2026 NFL Draft at Point State Park, celebrating the unique traditions of Steelers Nation and creating a centralized space for fans to gather, engage, and experience Draft weekend together.

Programming runs from noon to 10 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, and from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. on Saturday.

There will also be the opportunity for fans to enjoy the NFL Draft Entertainment Series, free live performances at the Draft Theater. The headlining acts will be announced in the coming weeks.

And, there will be other events occurring alongside the draft, like the 3-day Pitt Block Party on Arts Landing.

TRANSPORTATION

The draft campus locations will be connected through the Roberto Clemente Bridge, which will serve as a pedestrian-only walkway and the Gateway Clipper Fleet riverboats, a uniquely Pittsburgh mode of transportation.

