Pittsburgh Public Schools launches citywide mural initiative to unify school communities

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Public Schools has launched a multi-year mural initiative to unify school communities.

“Paint Pittsburgh Proud” is part of the district’s Future-Ready Facilities Plan and is designed to “bring students, families, educators and neighborhoods together during a period of transition,” according to a release.

“As the Board continues its work and conversations about our Future-Ready Facilities Plan, it is essential that we invest in efforts that bring our communities together,” Superintendent Wayne N. Walters said. “Paint Pittsburgh Proud is an intentional strategy focused on student voice, connection, and community pride. Through it we aim to help schools feel supported and united as we navigate transition thoughtfully and transparently.”

The initiative is led by Kyle Holbrook, founder and executive artist of the Moving Lives of Kids (MLK) Mural Project, which has accomplished more than 800 murals globally.

“This project centers student voice and direct collaboration with educators to create permanent, high-quality public art within Pittsburgh Public Schools,” Holbrook said. “Our goal is to strengthen school culture, engagement, and community pride through work that is educational, collaborative, and lasting.”

Year One of the project will focus on planning and engagement, with no murals being painted during this phase. The planning year is designed to foster relationships and ensure community involvement, making murals community-owned projects rather than external installations.

During this planning year, various activities will be conducted, including engaging with staff, students and families at each participating school. Additionally, mural sites will be identified, community stories will be documented and a paid student apprenticeship pipeline will be developed.

The participating schools for Year One planning are Pittsburgh King PreK-8, Pittsburgh Westinghouse six-12, Pittsburgh Perry nine-12, Pittsburgh Carrick nine-12, Pittsburgh Milliones 6-12, Pittsburgh Arsenal (PreK-five and six-eight), Pittsburgh SciTech six-12, Pittsburgh Sterrett six-8, Pittsburgh Carmalt PreK-8, and Pittsburgh Greenfield PreK-eight.

Murals are scheduled to begin in the 2026-27 school year.

Click here for more information about the project.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group