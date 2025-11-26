Pittsburgh Public Schools’ proposal that would close multiple schools fails in 6-3 vote

PITTSBURGH — A proposal to reconfigure the Pittsburgh Public Schools District has failed.

At a school board meeting on Tuesday night, the board voted against the plan 6-3.

The district was considering closing 12 schools in nine buildings and moving thousands of students with the goal of balancing enrollment.

Officials said it would have made every school 75-85% full.

Parents have weighed in at multiple public hearings.

Most recently, a rally was held against the plan on Monday night.

