Pittsburgh Public Schools redacts financial agreement with school bus camera company

OAKLAND, Pa. — 11 Investigates is continuing to follow the money made from BusPatrol tickets issued to people in Pittsburgh for allegedly passing a stopped school bus.

The Pittsburgh Public School District, the school police – who approve the citations – and the bus camera company all get a cut of each $300 ticket. But just how much? 11 Investigates is digging into the numbers.

Coming up on 11 News at 6, what we found when we filed a Freedom of Information Act Request for the contract Pittsburgh Public Schools has with BusPatrol that they refused to give us, and how much taxpayer money is being made off these tickets according to our calculations.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group