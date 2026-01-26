Pittsburgh Public Schools on remote learning day Tuesday

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Public Schools will have a synchronous remote learning day on Tuesday.

The decision comes as the area works to dig out of one of the biggest snowfalls in years.

“Our facilities team continues to work to clear areas around our schools, including parking lots and side streets. Therefore, we are encouraging all school-based staff to work remotely,” a Pittsburgh Public Schools spokesperson said.

The district will not run transportation and the administrative buildings will be closed. Central administrators will work remotely.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

