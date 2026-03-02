Pittsburgh Public Schools students compete in African American history challenge

PITTSBURGH — Students at Pittsburgh Greenway participated in the 32nd annual African American History Challenge Bowl on Friday.

The event marked the conclusion of Pittsburgh Public Schools’ Black History Month activities.

The competition featured teams of students in grades six through eight who were tested on their historical knowledge. High school teams also competed for the opportunity to represent Pittsburgh at a national-level competition.

Students involved in the competition spent weeks preparing to be quizzed on various aspects of Black history. Educators noted that the preparation process and the event itself serve as an important educational tool beyond the competitive element.

“It gives the students a chance to learn about their history, other things besides the usual Martin Luther King Jr., Frederick Douglass,” teacher James Ogg said. “It gives them a chance to learn about other people as well.”

