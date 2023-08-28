Pittsburgh Public Schools students kick off a new school year

PITTSBURGH — Today is day one of class at Pittsburgh Public Schools and students at Pittsburgh Allderdice got an official welcome.

As students began their day, they were greeted by Superintendent Dr. Wayne Walters and Mayor Ed Gainey, who made their way through the halls and into the classrooms.

“Still get the first-day jitters,” said Principal Dr. James McCoy. “Usually too busy to think about it too much.”

This year, there are some changes. After overwhelming input from families, start times have been moved forward for high school students, who now begin their day at 7:40 a.m. rather than 7:15 a.m.

Also new this year, a financial literacy course is required in order to graduate. It teaches students about taxes, banking, student loans and investing.

Also, there’s additional help available to all students through unlimited access to tutor.com for 24/7 help.

“Our counselors are excited to have a tool to give the students a little extra help when they need it,” McCoy said.

School safety is also on the minds of students and staff after two students were shot and killed in recent years at Oliver Citywide Academy.

“You can see when you came into the building, the checking and security,” Walters said. “But you know. that’s one part of it, but we look at it as everyone’s business. Safety is everyone’s business.”

