Pittsburgh Public Schools unveils preliminary 2026 general budget

PITTSBURGH — Leaders in the Pittsburgh Public School District unveiled their preliminary budget for next year.

The nearly $740 million budget includes an operating deficit of $12 million and a 4% millage hike.

The current tax rate is 10.25 mills.

The district says this budget also includes the future-ready facilities plan, which would close 12 schools and nine facilities.

In a statement, Superintendent Wayne Walters said:

“The long-term structural deficit facing our District requires thoughtful and responsible action. This preliminary budget reflects our commitment to confronting that challenge by aligning our resources with the Future-Ready Facilities Plan and making decisions that strengthen our financial foundation. The plan is a critical step toward investing our resources wisely, reducing inefficiencies, and ensuring students benefit from high-quality learning environments. Our focus is sustainability, so we can continue providing strong academic, social-emotional, and extracurricular supports for every student in every neighborhood.”

A public hearing will take place at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 8.

The school board is expected to vote on the budget on Dec. 17.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group