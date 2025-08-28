Pittsburgh Public Schools welcomes first-ever student representatives to board of school directors

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Public Schools has welcomed two new members to its board of school directors.

Junior Christopher Graves and Senior Oril Trumbull were sworn in as the first-ever student representatives on the board.

Graves and Trumbull took an Oath of Office and were given commemorative coins and Students First lapel pins from Superintendent Dr. Wayne N. Walters.

“Tonight is more than just a formal ceremony. It’s a proud and powerful moment in Pittsburgh Public Schools’ history,” said Dr. Walters. “This moment is the embodiment of our District’s core belief - that students should not just be seen; they should be heard. Not just invited but involved. Not just observed but empowered.”

Student representative terms will run for two years unless a student graduates or leaves the district. Representatives are also expected to maintain a minimum GPA of 2.5, demonstrate active involvement in the school community and collaborate effectively.

“The addition of Student Representatives to the Board marks a historic step for the Pittsburgh Public Schools,” said Board President Gene Walker. “As a Board, our decisions must always reflect the experiences and needs of the students we serve. Christopher and Orli bring fresh perspectives, thoughtful leadership, and a direct line to student voices across the District. We are proud to welcome them to the table and look forward to the impact they will make.”

Candidates can apply for the position in 10th or 11th grade.

Graves was described as someone who values fairness, inclusion and advocacy.

School officials say Trumbull is passionate about civic engagement and the student voice.

