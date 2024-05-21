Pittsburgh ranks No. 36 in ‘Best Places to Live in the U.S.’

In a “Best Places to Live in the U.S.” list, Pittsburgh comes in at No. 36.

U.S. News and World Report says Pittsburgh is cleaner since the steel mills closed in the ‘80s and full of energy. A rise in job opportunities makes Pittsburgh attractive for families and graduates, the publication says, and Pittsburgh offers a cheaper housing market than other large cities.

To make the top of the list, locations had to have good value, be a desirable place to live, have a strong job market and a high quality of life.

The report gave PIttsburgh an overall score of a 6.5 out of 10.

Naples, Fla., took the top spot.

See the full list here.

