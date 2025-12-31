Pittsburgh ranks as oldest large US metro at 42.8 median age, but smaller areas tell different story

PITTSBURGH — The old saying goes “age may just be a state of mind,” but it can tell an interesting story about the demographics of a region.

For instance, it has long been noted that the Pittsburgh metro area is one of the oldest in the nation, and that remains true. Among the nation’s largest metros — those 55 in the U.S. with at least 1 million in population — Pittsburgh has the oldest median age at 42.8, just ahead of Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater in Florida at 42.2 and the Miami-Fort Lauderdale metro at 41.9. Ten of the 55 large metros top 40 in median age, including Cleveland, Buffalo, Detroit and San Francisco-Oakland-Fremont. The youngest large metros are Fresno, California, at 33.4 and Salt Lake City-Murray, Utah, at 33.7.

Metros ranked by median age

The 55 metros in the United States with more than 1 million in population based on the most recent U.S. Census Bureau estimates, with Pittsburgh edging out the Tampa metro as the oldest.

Pittsburgh’s Median age is 42.8 with a total population of 2,443,921.

