Pittsburgh ranks in top 15 among spots for holiday ‘flexcation’

PITTSBURGH — In December, when looking for places to spend some time mixing work with some holiday time off, it’s no surprise that the most popular destinations for such “flexcations” are warm weather spots.

But, despite the weather disadvantage, Pittsburgh ranked as the 15th best city in the nation for a flexcation or workcation, according to CoworkingCafe, a resource for information on coworking spaces.

The ranking took into account relevant metrics for offering leisure spots, entertainment, restaurants and prices, as well as the number of coworking spaces available for those times when work has to be done on holiday.

Click here to read the full story from the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group