Pittsburgh rappers Wiz Khalifa/Chevy Woods release song ‘Oakland Originals’

Pittsburgh rappers Wiz Khalifa and Chevy Woods have released a number of songs celebrating the city they claim and have now dropped a song celebrating Pitt Athletics.

The song ‘Oakland Originals,’ is named after the NIL marketing initiative to help support Pitt athletes. ‘Oakland Originals’ is the first NIL marketing initiative that will help student-athletes navigate NIL and provide athlete entrepreneurial development, content creation and personal branding opportunities — with both personal branding and brand partnerships.

It will provide Pitt student-athletes, from every sport, with the opportunity to build their own personal brand through the Oakland Originals brand — through YouTube shows, clothing brands, etc. — with full NIL support and money-making potential. It also gives Pitt fans, alumni and supporters the chance to donate to the NIL collective.

