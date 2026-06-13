Pittsburgh receives $250K grant to use for upgrades to Smithfield Street

PITTSBURGH — The Urban Redevelopment Authority has hired an architect to transform the boarded-up storefronts on Smithfield Street below the park.

This storefront has been boarded up for years, right in the heart of downtown, below Mellon Square Park.

But soon it could be a thriving business, store or restaurant.

“I think that’d be great for the town,” said Samuel Krichbaum of Pittsburgh.

That’s the reaction people had downtown on Friday; they’re excited about the future transformation of the Mellon Square Park storefronts on Smithfield Street.

The Urban Redevelopment Authority of Pittsburgh is partnering with a local architect after a $250,000 grant from the Richard King Mellon Foundation.

There are a number of possibilities for the space.

Local officials are exploring opening a restaurant on the first floor that would lead to an outdoor eating space.

Over the years, we’ve reported on violence, drug use, and other illegal activities on Smithfield Street, but locals think bringing new life to the street could deter crime.

“With creating more jobs, and more business at the same time, no… because people aren’t just hanging around for nothing to do. They’re working, buying and selling, and adds to the commerce to the city,” Krichbaum said.

This project would be the latest downtown — earlier this year, we told you about the Market Square renovation and Arts Landing Park.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group