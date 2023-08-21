Pittsburgh Regional Transit announces changes to several bus routes

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Regional Transit has announced changes to more than a dozen bus routes due to service adjustments.

The changes will go into effect on Sunday, Oct. 1.

A meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 12 for questions and concerns.

Here’s a full list of the impacted routes:

2-Mount Royal – The Grant Avenue Bridge detour via Evergreen Road has been made permanent and incorporated into schedules.

14-Ohio Valley – Some weekday trip times have changed because of rider feedback.

19L-Emsworth Limited – Some weekday trip times have changed.

51-Carrick – Some weekend trip times have changed. Short variant trips to the Brentwood Loop were added on Saturday and Sunday, based on ridership.

54-Northside-Oarkland-South Side – Some weekday and weekend trip times have changed based on a request from the scheduling committee.

58-Greenfield – The Charles Anderson Bridge detour via Bates Street has been incorporated in the schedule.

59-Mon Valley – Some weekday and weekend trip times have changed. Due to the closure of Century III Mall Drive, the route will now terminate at Mountain View Drive at Home Depot.

61A-North Braddock – Some weekday and weekend trip times have changed. Sunday midday frequency increased to 30 minutes from 35 minutes.

61B-Braddock-Swissvale – Some weekday and weekend trip times have changed. Sunday midday frequency increased to 30 minutes from 35 minutes.

61C-McKeesport-Homestead – Some weekday and weekend trip times have changed. Sunday morning and evening frequency decreased to 45 minutes from 40 minutes.

61D-Murray

65-Squirrel Hill – The Charles Anderson Bridge detour via Second Avenue/Greenfield Avenue has been included in the schedule as well as new downtown routing using Liberty Avenue and Seventh Avenue. Additional stops along Greenfield Avenue have been added and some weekday run times have changed.

67-Monroeville – Some Sunday evening trip times have changed.

71A-Negley – Some weekday and weekend trip times have changed.

71B-Highland Park – Additional weekday and weekend trip times have been added and some trip times have changed.

71C-Point Breeze – Some weekday and weekend trip times have changed.

71D-Hamilton – Some weekday and weekend trip times have changed.

77-Penn Hills – Some weekday and weekend trip times have changed. Inbound buses to downtown will travel via Bigelow Boulevard between Sixth and Liberty avenues.

79-East Hills – Some peak trips have been converted into P17 trips. Route 79 will operate between Lincoln Avenue at Verona Boulevard and Wilkinsburg Station during midday and late-evening hours. During the evening peak, inbound 79 trips will operate between Wilkinsburg Station and Lincoln Avenue at Verona Boulevard then turn into a P17 that will serve Downtown via Lincoln Avenue and the East Busway. Outbound P17 trips will operate between Downtown to Wilkinsburg Station via Lincoln Park, East Hills, and Wilkinsburg. Some Saturday trip times have changed.

82-Lincoln – Frequency increased to 16 minutes from 20 minutes during the morning and evening peak hours.

86-Liberty – Some weekend trip times have changed.

87-Friendship – Additional weekday trips have been added and some weekday and weekend trip times have changed.

88-Penn – Some weekday and weekend trip times have changed and replaced with service through Bakery Square and North Point Breeze. Some weekday and weekend trip times have changed.

89-Garfield Commons – Service to Larimer via East Liberty Blvd has been discontinued and replaced with service through Bakery Square and North Point Breeze. Some weekday and weekend trip times have changed.

91-Butler Street – Some weekday trip times have changed.

93-Lawrenceville-Hazelwood – Some weekday and weekend trip times have changed. The Charles Anderson Bridge detour via Second Avenue/Greenfield Avenue has been included in the schedule. Additional stops along Greenfield Avenue have been added.

P1-East Busway-All Stops – Additional weekday trips have been added and some weekday and weekend trip times have changed. Frequency increased to 8 minutes from 12 minutes during the morning and evening peak hours.

P2-East Busway Short – Route will be removed and replaced with additional P1 trips.

P12-Holiday Park Flyer – Some weekday trip times have changed.

P17-Lincoln Park Flyer – Some weekday trip times have changed.

P7-McKeesport Flyer – An additional trip was added to the weekday morning and evening peak, increasing frequency to 25 minutes from 30 minutes.

P76-Lincoln Highway Flyer – Some weekday trip times have changed.

Light Rail

Silver – Some weekday trip times have changed.

Blue – Some weekday trip times have changed.

