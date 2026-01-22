Pittsburgh Regional Transit announces plans as major winter storm looms

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Regional Transit has announced its plans to deal with a major winter storm expected this weekend.

Significant snowfall is forecasted for Sunday, and PRT said on Thursday that it’s planning a “full call out of our resources” in response.

Measures include snow plows to clear the busways and park and rides, additional rail cars to prevent snow buildup on the tracks and sleet cutters on rail cars to remove ice and snow from overhead power lines.

Several buses may be detoured if current forecasts hold, PRT says. Hilly areas will be particularly affected if snow and ice conditions make the roads impassable for buses.

