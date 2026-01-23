Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus begins smoking with passengers on board, officials say

ASPINWALL, Pa. — A Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus began smoking with passengers on board on Friday, officials say.

According to a PRT spokesperson, a coolant leak caused smoke at the rear of a 75-Ellsworth bus around 10:20 a.m.

The bus was on Freeport Road near Western Avenue in Aspinwall at the time.

Ten people were on the bus when the smoke began, but it doesn’t appear that the smoke got inside, the spokesperson said. No injuries were reported.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group