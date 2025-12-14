Pittsburgh Regional Transit buses nearly an hour behind schedule due to winter storm

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Regional Transit buses are experiencing major delays due to the ongoing winter storm.

On Friday evening, PRT posted on X that the weather has made road conditions poor in the city.

Because of that, abus routes are about 45 minutes behind schedule, PRT says.

Road conditions across the city are poor due to the weather. All bus routes are approximately 45 minutes behind schedule. — Pittsburgh Regional Transit (@PGHtransit) December 14, 2025

