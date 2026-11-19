PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Regional Transit will detour 50 bus routes in Downtown Pittsburgh for the city’s annual Light Up Night festivities.

Most detours will begin at 4 p.m. this Saturday, Nov. 21, and continue through the end of service.

Event preparations will prompt earlier disruptions across parts of the city. The closure of the Ninth Street Bridge and Ninth Street will require the four-Troy Hill and seven-Spring Garden routes to start detours at 1 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 20.

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On Saturday morning, ongoing setup will close Stanwix Street and trigger further route changes ahead of the afternoon detours.

The bus stop on Smithfield Street at Sixth Avenue will serve as the primary boarding and drop-off point for dozens of detoured buses, making additional stops as routing allows. That location includes routes 1, 2, 4, 6, 8, 11, 12, 13, 15, 16, 17, 20, 21, 22, 24, 26, 27, 29, 31, 36, 38, 67, P68, 77, 81, 82, 83, 86, 87, 88 and 91.

Several southern and western routes will pick up and drop off riders at the stop along First Avenue, across from the First Avenue Garage and light rail station. Passengers on routes 39, 40, 41, 43, 44, 56, 57 and 58 may transfer for free to any light rail car heading toward Downtown.

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Stops for routes 48, 51, Y46, Y47 and Y49 will move to Wood Street past Third Avenue. The G2, 61A, 61B, 61C, 71B and P1 routes will maintain service to the PRTX stations at Market Square and Wood Street.

Outbound service for the 28X-Airport Flyer will continue operating from the Smithfield Street bus lane at Fort Pitt Boulevard.

Inbound trips for routes 1, 2, 6, 11, 12, 15, 29 and 31 will terminate on the East Busway after 4 p.m. Saturday. Passengers can transfer for free to a P1 or P68 bus at Penn Station Stop C to continue Downtown.

Light rail tracks between Penn Station and Steel Plaza remain closed because of an ongoing maintenance project.

PRT personnel will be stationed at several locations to assist travelers during the event. Passengers seeking additional detour details can reach PRT Customer Service by phone at 412-442-2000 or via live chat through the transit authority’s website.

Regular bus service will resume across all routes with the first scheduled trips on Sunday, Nov. 22.

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