Pittsburgh Regional Transit to detour a route until October during road reconstruction

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh Regional Transit route will be detoured for roughly three months beginning Monday.

PRT officials say the P68-Braddock Hills Flyer will be detoured due to a PennDOT road reconstruction project along Main Street (Route 2051) in East Pittsburgh.

Several bus stops will be out of service during the project, which is expected to last into October. Officials say P68 will not serve stops on Main Street, as well as many stops on Brinton Avenue and Pallas Street.

PennDOT will offer free shuttles through the construction zone serving affected stops. Officials say riders can transfer from the PennDOT shuttle to the P68, 59-Mon Valley, 61A-Braddock and 61B-Braddock-Swissvale at the Braddock Hills Shopping Center Giant Eagle and at Dynamo Way at Beech Street in East Pittsburgh.

Shuttles will run from 5:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. They’ll start at the Dynamo Way/Electric Avenue intersection and at Braddock Hills Shopping Plaza on Yost Boulevard on weekdays, but reverse directions on weekends.

Officials say the shuttle loop takes about 30 minutes.

For a full list of inbound and outbound shuttle stops, click here.

If you have any questions, call the Elite Coach Transportation office at 724-325-2626 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

