Pittsburgh Regional Transit installing new fare vending machines as part of system switch

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Regional Transit has started installing new fare vending machines.

It’s part of the “Ready? Set? Go!” campaign in 2026 to help riders adjust, as PRT switches from ConnectCard to the ReadyFare system.

PRT expects to install more than 80 machines, with work lasting into the late summer.

Riders can use the new machines to buy ReadyFare cards for $1.

ConnectCard users should get an email or postcard telling them how to request a ReadyFare card, PRT says.

Riders who use the Ready2Ride mobile app don’t need to change anything, as it uses the same platform as ReadyFare and can still be used to pay for fares.

Click here for more information about fares and passes.

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