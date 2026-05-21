FOX CHAPEL, Pa. — A person was injured after an SUV crashed over a hill and into a house in Fox Chapel.

Allegheny County dispatchers said emergency crews were called to the 200 block of North Grandview Drive at 3:40 p.m. on Thursday.

A Jeep SUV with damage to its front was being towed away as a Channel 11 photographer arrived at the scene.

One person was taken to a hospital from that location.

Crews were inspecting where the SUV appeared to have hit the brick house below the embankment.

Person injured after SUV crashes over hill, into house in Fox Chapel A person was injured after an SUV crashed over a hill and into a house in Fox Chapel. (WPXI/WPXI)

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