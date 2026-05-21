Man shocked while working on scaffolding rescued by crews in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A man was rescued from scaffolding after suffering an electrical shock to his head while working in Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh Public Safety Information Officer Cara Cruz said police officers, firefighters and medics were called to the area of Woodbourne Avenue and Castlegate Avenue in Brookline at around 2 p.m. on Thursday.

A man working on scaffolding leaned back and hit his head on a high-tension wire. He suffered second-degree burns caused by the electrical shock.

Crews were able to rescue the man using a rope system to bring him into the adjacent building through an open window, where medics were waiting to treat him.

Officials said it was the best-case scenario for the situation.

“We are pleased that we were able to extricate him from this situation safely and that he didn’t fall off the scaffolding and we were able to get him down to safety,” Cruz said.

Cruz added that the man was conscious and alert before being taken to a hospital. He is expected to be OK.

This is the second time in less than a week that Pittsburgh crews have had to rescue someone from scaffolding after they suffered from an electrical shock.

Click here to read about the first incident.

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