Pittsburgh Regional Transit reverses on Covid-19 vaccine requirement for employees

PITTSBURGH — The region’s largest public transportation provider is altering the Covid-19 vaccine requirement policy for its employees despite its own claims that the program’s existence saved lives and helped keep passengers healthy over the past few years.

In a statement on Monday, Pittsburgh Regional Transit announced that it will end the requirement that all of its employees be vaccinated against Covid-19 effective Aug. 31 and that all of the 84 people who PRT terminated for failing to comply with the order will have the opportunity to return to their posts should they wish.

PRT required its employees be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 by March 15, 2022, more than a year after the vaccines became available to first responders and other public-facing jobs in late 2020 and early 2021.

