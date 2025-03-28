Pittsburgh Regional Transit schedules public comment period about service cuts, fare increase

PITTSBURGH — Riders will get the opportunity to tell Pittsburgh Regional Transit what they think about its proposed plan for massive service cuts and a fare hike.

On Friday, PRT’s board approved a public comment period that is set to begin Monday, March 31.

“The severity of PRT’s cuts is terrifying,” said Mobilify Southwestern Pennsylvania Executive Director and PRT Rider Chris Sandvig.

Strong opinions are already being shared after Pittsburgh Regional Transit announced a plan for drastic cuts.

“These cuts, no matter how thoughtful, are devastating,” said PRT Rider Marcelese Cooper.

PRT says it’s facing a 100-million-dollar deficit. Officials say they’ll keep fighting for more funding.

“Without additional state investment, nearly a third of our system could be gone by this time next year,” said Pittsburgh Regional Transit CEO Katharine Kelleman. “Our fares would become the fifth highest in the nation.”

Without that additional funding, PRT says it will have to increase fares by 25 cents, cut about 40 bus routes plus the T’s Silver Line and end service in three city neighborhoods and 19 municipalities in three counties, among a bunch of other changes.

“The Board is completely focused on making sure we keep our service, and we keep our fares, but your voices must be heard,” said Kelleman.

On Friday, PRT’s board voted to hold three public hearings in April, May and June.

