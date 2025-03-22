Commuters, Gov. Shapiro react to expected PRT service cuts

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh commuters are preparing to feel the impact of expected changes coming to PRT.

“I think that’s going to be hard on a lot of people. That’s going to limit a lot of mobility to and from Pittsburgh,” said Dakotah Clark, a PRT rider.

People who rely on the T are worried after Pittsburgh Regional Transit proposed major service cuts and increased fares that would impact riders, businesses and communities across our region.

“If I don’t have a trolley, it would be very difficult to get to and from work,” said Clark.

The agency announced Thursday the proposed 35% service cut and 25 cent fare increase would go into effect in February 2026.

The cuts include eliminating public transit in 19 municipalities, getting rid of all service after 11 p.m., and cutting 41 of about 100 bus routes. Plus, eliminating the T’s silver line which runs between downtown through Overbrook to Library.

The agency said it’s facing a $100 million budget deficit. It took a hit during the pandemic and there was a 50% drop in ridership between 2001 and 2023.

PRT also said state funding is no longer able to meet the needs of Pennsylvania’s second-largest transit agency.

On Friday, Channel 11 asked Governor Josh Shapiro about these potential cuts.

“For the last two and half years, I’ve been calling for increased investment at the state level for our mass transit systems like PRT and others all across Pennsylvania. I put forth a specific proposal the House of Representatives have passed it, and the Senate has refused to act. The Senate needs to step up and fund our mass transit agencies. I put forth a plan that is paid for,” said Governor Josh Shapiro.

PRT’s board meets next Friday. If it approves this proposal, 3 public hearings will be scheduled in April, May and June.

