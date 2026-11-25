PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Regional Transit will operate modified service on Thanksgiving.

Thursday, buses will operate on Sunday schedules, while rail service will have a special holiday schedule.

PRT’s Downtown Service Center and administrative offices will be closed in observance of the holiday.

All holiday transit schedules can be found on the agency’s website at RidePRT.org.

Customer service representatives will be available by phone at 412-442-2000 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Riders with questions can also contact customer service via live chat from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at RidePRT.org or on X, formerly Twitter, at @PghTransitCare.

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