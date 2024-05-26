Local

Pittsburgh Regional Transit to soon start replacing outbound tracks at Willow Avenue crossing

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

FILE PHOTO - T rail system

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Regional Transit’s rail replacement project at the Willow Avenue crossing will soon switch to the outbound tracks.

Currently, PRT crews are working on the inbound tracks at Willow Station. But, on May 29, they will switch sides and start replacing the outbound tracks. That work is expected to take until June 16.

Riders using St. Anne, Willow, and Overbrook Junction should use the inbound platforms to travel inbound or southbound while this work is underway.

PRT warns riders may experience up to 40-minute delays when operators must wait for oncoming vehicles to pass.

The Red Line will continue to operate as normal from downtown to South Hills Village. Additionally, rail cars will continue to terminate at Penn Station through May 31.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • PHOTOS: Pittsburgh region battered by severe thunderstorms on Saturday
  • Slippery Rock University mourns football player who died suddenly
  • Route 65 reopens in Beaver County after crews clean downed trees, wires/
  • VIDEO: Candy store owner remembers 13-year-old boy killed on bike after leaving shop
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read