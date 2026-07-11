Pittsburgh reintroduces policy for children under 15 years of age

PITTSBURGH — The City of Pittsburgh is reintroducing a policy that will impact kids at city pools.

On Friday, officials announced the return of “Family Swim.”

Starting Monday, anyone under the age of 15 must be accompanied by an adult who is 21 years old or older at select times. This initiative is known as “Family Swim.”

Family Swim runs from 5-7 p.m. Monday through Friday and all hours during the weekend.

This initiative returns after two Pittsburgh pools had to close early because of unruly crowds of juveniles.

Click here for more information on Pittsburgh pools.

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