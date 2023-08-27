Pittsburgh Renaissance Festival opens this weekend, runs through Oct. 1

WEST NEWTON, Pa. — It’s the opening weekend for the Pittsburgh Renaissance Festival.

The festival is an opportunity to dress up and watch live shows.

This is the 16th year of the festival.

A sword swallower, a witch trial and an escape artist are just a few of the things attendees can check out.

Channel 11 spoke with an actor portraying King Henry VIII on Saturday.

“We’re having our Celtic celebration. and we run for six weeks! If you can’t make it this time, there shall be more. Come, come to the Renaissance!” he said.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $12 for kids.

The festival runs through Oct. 1.

