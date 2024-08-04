Local

Pittsburgh residents celebrate art, unity during second ‘Building Bridges Day’

By WPXI.com News Staff

Pittsburgh had its second "Building Bridges Day" as a way to bring people together.

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh had its second “Building Bridges Day” as a way to bring people together.

The event was held on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The idea is to promote connection across cultures and celebrate diversity in the region.

The festivities featured art and a “unity walk” across the Roberto Clemente Bridge.

The founder of the Building Bridges Initiative said she wanted to use art as a way to make a positive impact on the community.

“When we come together, we’ll be stronger together. When we continue building bridges together, we plant these seeds of love and acceptance in our hearts our kids’ hearts for the future,” said Ebtehal Badawi, creator and executive director for Building Bridges Day.

Badawi said this year’s attendance was in the thousands.

This marked the second Building Bridges event to be held in Pittsburgh. The first took place last year at Highmark Stadium.

Click here to learn more about the Building Bridges Initiative.

