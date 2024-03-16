Pittsburgh residents celebrate ‘Ides of March’ with unique parade

PITTSBURGH — A quirky Pittsburgh tradition returned on Friday.

The “Ides of March” happens every year on March 15.

In Shakespeare’s “Julius Ceasar” Ceasar is told to “beware the Ides of March,” which was the day he was killed.

To have a little fun Pittsburgh residents hold the “Ides of March” march. Participants are encouraged to dress as flamboyantly as possible.

“We care about our neighbors, we care about our community, and we have to warn them to beware! Beware of the “Ides of March” march,” said organizer Phat Man Dee.

This was the 29th year for the parade.

©2024 Cox Media Group