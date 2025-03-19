Pittsburgh to resume ticketing cars parked on city streets during street sweeping in April

PITTSBURGH — The City of Pittsburgh soon resumes ticketing cars parked on the street during designated street sweeping times.

Enforcement begins April 1, and the city asks residents to pay attention to the time posted on neighborhood signs denoting the days a sweeper will be on their street.

Vehicles must be moved so sweepers can remove debris and dirt from city streets.

Any vehicle still in the street could be ticketed. The city says in addition to tickets placed on windshields, the parking authority will also utilize automated enforcement (ticket by mail).

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group