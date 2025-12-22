PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC announced today that Pittsburgh Riverhounds 2, the club’s men’s second team, will compete in USL League Two starting with the 2026 season.

The addition of Riverhounds two will enhance the club’s player development structure, providing more opportunities for players transitioning from academy and college soccer to competitions at higher levels.

Dan Visser, Sporting Director of Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC, stated, “Riverhounds two plays an important role in our player development structure and competing in USL League Two will allow us to take the next step in strengthening that pathway.” This highlights the team’s commitment to nurturing talent and preparing players for professional opportunities.

USL League Two is recognized as the top pre-professional league in the United States, featuring more than 140 teams across 37 states. The league has successfully served as a launchpad for many players, with hundreds advancing to professional play both in the U.S. and overseas.

Riverhounds two will begin its competitive schedule in May 2026, specifically competing in the Central Conference of League Two. Information regarding divisions and the complete schedule will be announced in 2026.

