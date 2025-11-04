Pittsburgh Riverhounds face Detroit City FC at home in semifinal match

The Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC will host Detroit City FC in the USL Championship Eastern Conference Semifinals at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at Highmark Stadium.

The Riverhounds advanced to this stage by defeating Hartford Athletic 4-2 on penalties after a goalless draw in regulation and extra time. Detroit City FC reached the semifinals by upsetting top-seeded Louisville City FC with a 1-0 victory.

This will be the fourth meeting this season between the Riverhounds and Detroit City FC. Earlier in the season, Detroit won 1-0 at home in the USL Jägermeister Cup. However, in the two regular-season encounters, the Riverhounds won 2-0 at home, and the teams played to a 0-0 draw in Detroit.

Historically, the Riverhounds have a record of 3-2-5 against Detroit City FC. Notably, Detroit won the only playoff meeting between the two teams, securing a 1-0 victory in Pittsburgh during the 2023 USL Championship Playoffs.

The winner of the semifinal match will advance to the Eastern Conference Final, which will be hosted by the higher remaining seed on Saturday, Nov. 15.

This marks the eighth consecutive season that the Riverhounds have qualified for the USL Championship Playoffs, the longest streak in team history and the second-longest active streak in the league.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group